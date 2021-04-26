Johnson & Johnson administration resumes in Arkansas; health expert says to explore your vaccine options

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume in Arkansas, and doctors say the shot is safe.

However, Fayetteville Public Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, said it is important to consider your options.

“Now that we have Pfizer and Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson available, people have the option of vaccine shopping a little bit,” Dr. Sharkey said. “I think that if you are an 18 to 50 year old women, you should carefully consider which one you want to take, understanding the Pfizer and Moderna do not carry these risks.”

Meanwhile, state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said educating yourself on the J & J shot can help you decide, in addition to consulting with your doctor.

“They need information about the problem that was identified with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and how common it is- which was not very common at all.”

Dr. Sharkey and Dr. Dillaha both said it is important to note that any vaccine is better than no vaccine and the risks of COVID-19 outweigh the risks of the vaccine.