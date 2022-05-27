JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered this evening to celebrate a new era in Johnson.

The city held its grand opening of the Johnson square at the corner of Johnsonmill Boulevard and Hackett Street.

The green space will be used for community events in the future including live music.

“That is where the engagement and the interaction happens, that’s where the fun of all the work you’ve put in comes together,” said Natalie Bailey with High Street Real Estate and Development.

The summer event series will continue on June 24 with a movie night.