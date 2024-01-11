JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson man will spend the rest of his life in prison for rape.

Dean Meacham was sentenced on January 11 to three life sentences for three counts of rape.

According to court documents, Meacham was arrested and charged back in April 2022.

Denis Dean, the senior deputy prosecutor for Washington and Madison counties, said in a statement he hopes this sends a message.

“I hope a sentence of this magnitude will have both a chilling effect on those who would consider harming our children and confidence for children living with sexual abuse that we will listen, we will investigate and justice will prevail,” Dean said.