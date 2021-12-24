Johnson Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing woman

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Doris Williams, 81, according to a press release from the state police.

She has Alzheimer’s and her last known location was at 3170 Amberwood Street in Springdale.

Her clothes at the time she was last seen are unknown, and she may be traveling in a green Subaru Forester. The alert describes her as 5’3″ tall and 135 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Williams also went missing two days ago, but that Silver Alert was deactivated.

If you have any information, please contact the Johnson police at (479) 444-5712.