JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The road crews have plowed the main roads and some people are wondering when they will hit the secondary streets such as neighborhoods.

The city of Johnson, as well as most cities in Northwest Arkansas, have cleared off roads that are in town, but that is not always the case in the residential areas.

“It’s scary and I don’t I like to drive in this,” said Mikayla Wright of Johnson.

While driving through neighborhoods, you can see where trucks stopped plowing. You’ll also find many people shoveling a path for their cars.

“My dad was like, ‘why don’t we shovel outside, so if we want to go out we’re safer.'” said Alicia Baca of Johnson. “So we decided to shovel and make a path for us, so we could be safe.”

Another Johnson resident who was busy shoveling was 11 year old Allison Preston.

“I’m shoveling snow in my driveway,” said Preston. “This is just my practice round. So, after I can go to other people’s yards and help them do their yards and get some extra money.”

Even with a shoveled driveway, Preston and her mom haven’t left the house for a couple days.

One restaurant co-owner, who is typically eager for more customers, understood why business has been slow the past few days.

“We open just because we love our job,” said Adrian Leonardo, the co-owner of La Media Luna. “Whoever came, came you know, we don’t want people to drive and get into an accident.”

If you’re willing to venture outside of your neighborhood, make sure to take it slow as things start to freeze again.