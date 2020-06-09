Join Arkansas Soul’s digital writing challenge to win $100

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas high school students can write about COVID-19’s impact on people of color.

Arkansas Soul is temporarily replacing its annual Arkansas travel writing program.

It is posing a state-wide writing challenge that will “take a cold, hard look at the realities of the pandemic,” according to a press release.

Five students with the best stories, photographs, and videos will win $100.

Arkansas Soul is looking for stories centered around the COVID-19 experience in Arkansas with the focus on minority populations.

Applicants must be in high school, but 2020 graduates are also eligible.

The deadline to apply is June 30 and the winner will be announced by July 15.

Arkansas Soul is part of the School of Journalism and Strategic Media at the University of Arkansas.