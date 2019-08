FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Join the Fayetteville Police Department today for a pop-up party!

Today, the department will be at the Mountain Ranch Subdivision, so stop by and say hi, hang out, or play in the water!

You can join Fayetteville Police at the roundabout inside the Mountain Ranch Subdivision from 1-2 p.m.

They will be at the roundabout of Providence and Bowling Green with a fire truck spraying water and handing out ice pops.