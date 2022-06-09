SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2nd annual Ride for a Healthier Tomorrow, hosted by the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary, is underway for the entire month of June and benefits Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW).

According to a press release, participants are encouraged to fundraise and ride, all for the kids. Registrants can set their own personal cycling and fundraising goals and participate in this virtual cycling challenge anytime, anywhere in June.

Registration is free and riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. For those looking for new routes in Northwest Arkansas, the website at archildrens.org/ride offers paved trail, road, gravel and mountain bike options.

Those who participate and fundraise can earn cool incentives such as an exclusive Primal cycling jersey, gift cards and more. Visit archildrens.org/ride to register, create or join a team, or make a donation to the event.

“After a successful inaugural event, we are excited for the 2nd annual Ride for a Healthier Tomorrow,” said Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Cycling is such a big part of the Northwest Arkansas community, and we’re excited to invite cycling enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to help us provide care close to home at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.”