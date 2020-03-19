Joint message from NWA healthcare providers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A message to the Northwest Arkansas community from your regional healthcare providers: Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Mercy, Northwest Health System, Washington Regional Medical Center UAMS Northwest and the Veterans HealthCare System of the Ozarks.

Our regional healthcare providers and state agencies are working together to ensure the health and safety of our community.

We are working closely with the Governor, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), municipal authorities, Northwest Arkansas Council, the U.S. Congress and area employers to maximize our resources and to provide the best care to those that may be impacted by COVID-19.

The health and safety of our patients, co-workers, providers and community is our top priority. With confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Northwest Arkansas, we must all work together to stop the spread of this virus. The situation is evolving, and we will do our best to keep our community informed.

What our community needs to know about COVID-19:

• COVID-19 symptoms include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of Breath.

• If you are concerned about your symptoms: CALL US FIRST! We are all receiving questions from concerned citizens. Some of those concerned have been showing up at our hospitals and clinics. We ask that people not do that. Please call us so we can screen you on the phone to determine next steps. NOTE: If you are concerned for your child’s health, please call the 24/7 Pediatric Hotline at 1-800-743-3616 for a pediatric COVID-19 screen. WHY? The best way to protect our patients, staff and visitors is to practice consistency.

• Please practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others.

• Many area hospitals and clinics are temperature screening all individuals entering those facilities. Many of us are screening our own co-workers, nurses and physicians as they go to work each day.

We are limiting the number of visitors that can come into the hospital. When you enter our clinics many of us are checking in patients but then ask that they wait in their vehicle. Once ready to see them for their appointment, they will be texted to enter the facility. This helps prevent congregating in our reception areas.

• We apologize that this may be an inconvenience, but we are doing things we believe are necessary to protect you. We are trying to protect the patients we already have in our facilities. AND we are trying to protect our healthcare workers that are very vulnerable right now. Not knowing if people coming into our facilities have the coronavirus or not, could be harmful to our healthcare workers. If they become ill and must be quarantined, then we will have a much more difficult situation. Practicing your social responsibility allows us to do the best job in taking care of you.

Screening: A COVID-19 Screening confirms if you have COVID-19 symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath. Temperature check, listen to lungs, etc.

Testing: A provider will determine if a test is recommended or required. It is a swab test that is inserted through the nose that will capture cells in the nasopharyngeal region. The sample currently is sent to a lab to determine if positive or negative. Test results currently take 3-4 days.

Test Kit: With the limited number of Coronavirus testing kits available in the community, we are only testing people who meet the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and criteria as follows:

• Symptoms of an upper respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath) that has not previously been diagnosed by a healthcare provider as another illness, such as flu or strep, AND at least one of the following:

• Are age 65 or older OR

• have a chronic health condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or immunodeficiency OR

• Have had contact with someone who has had a positive Coronavirus test OR

• Are a healthcare worker

We can’t emphasize enough the criteria regarding testing. We ask that employers and organizations NOT send people to clinics or healthcare facilities for “testing”. Again, there is a limited number of Coronavirus testing kits available. We are only testing people who meet the above guidelines.