Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccination or negative test at Walmart AMP concert

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers attend The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jonas Brothers show at the Walmart AMP on October 21 will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken three days prior to the concert.

The Rogers venue has said it would honor artists’ requests for additional COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Dave Matthews Band and Counting Crows announced similar requirements at the venue last week.

For more information about COVID-19 protocols for Walmart AMP concerts, visit amptickets.com.

