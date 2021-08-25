Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccination or negative test at Walmart AMP concert

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jonas Brothers show at the Walmart AMP on October 21 will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken three days prior to the concert.
The Rogers venue has said it would honor artists’ requests for additional COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Dave Matthews Band and Counting Crows announced similar requirements at the venue last week.
For more information about COVID-19 protocols for Walmart AMP concerts, visit amptickets.com.