Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccination or negative test at Walmart AMP concert

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jonas Brothers show at the Walmart AMP on October 21 will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken three days prior to the concert.

The Rogers venue has said it would honor artists’ requests for additional COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Jonas Brothers at the AMP on Oct. 21 will require either printed and dated proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken 72 hours prior to the show or printed proof of full vaccination. For info about requirements for this & other shows, visit https://t.co/Uqwwdp8VAF. pic.twitter.com/7HQCjn2LoP — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) August 25, 2021

Dave Matthews Band and Counting Crows announced similar requirements at the venue last week.

For more information about COVID-19 protocols for Walmart AMP concerts, visit amptickets.com.