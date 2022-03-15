SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jones Center is looking to give kids a variety of activities to participate in while they are away from school for Spring Break.

According to a press release, there will be plenty of opportunities for this with free and low-cost activities, events and entertainment planned for March 21-25, including ice skating, swimming, movies and more.

Patrons can pick up $3 wristbands to grant them access to each day’s activities or events with no registration required.

The full lineup for the weeks’ events is as follows:

Monday, March 21: Crafts & Movies

Happiness is handmade with spring crafts kids will love. In the auditorium/chapel, catch back-to-back movie showings all afternoon.

1-4 p.m. Crafts in the Lobby

1 p.m. Movie: Encanto

3 p.m. Movie: Turning Red

5 p.m. Movie: Inside Out

Tuesday, March 22: Family Swim & Dive-in Movies

Splish-splash at the leisure pool or swim laps in our junior Olympic size pool. Enjoy movies at two locations: dive-in showings at the aquatic center and movies on the big screen in the auditorium/chapel.

12-6 p.m. Family Swim

1 p.m. Movie: Lilo & Stich

1 p.m. Dive-in Movie: Moana

3 p.m. Movie: Moana

3 p.m. Dive-in Movie: Finding Nemo

5 p.m. Movie: Finding Nemo

Wednesday, March 23: Inflatables Day

Bounce, climb, and crawl on life-sized inflatables in the gymnasium or join in a pickup game of basketball or other activity. Head over to the auditorium/chapel for the afternoon’s movie lineup.

1-4 p.m. Inflatables in the Gym

1 p.m. Movie: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

3 p.m. Movie: The Incredibles

5 p.m. Movie: Black Panther

Thursday, March 24: Bike Park Day

It’s fun on two wheels at Runway Bike Park, with the bicycle skills course, a bike playground, and one of the largest pump tracks in North America. Enjoy outdoor music, lawn games, and free bike and helmet loaners. Movie showings in the auditorium/chapel, too.

1-4 p.m. Bike Park Day

1 p.m. Movie: The Princess and the Frog

3 p.m. Movie: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5 p.m. Movie: Toy Story

Friday, March 25: “Frozen Friday” at the Ice Arena

Snow sisters “Elsa” and “Anna” will be our special guests today on “Frozen Friday!” These adorable characters who love to glide around on the snow will be at the ice arena from 1-3 p.m., mingling and posing for photos. Dress up like your favorite Frozen Disney character and join the fun!

12-8 p.m. Family Skate

1 p.m. Movie: Frozen

3 p.m. Movie: Frozen II

5 p.m. Movie: Ice Princess

In addition to “Spring Break Week,” upcoming seasonal programming for the community center includes 2022 summer camps with art camps, “Basic and Advanced Skills Skate Camp,” “Breakthrough Basketball Camp,” and others. Check dates and details as they become solidified at thejonescenter.net/camps.

Along with seasonal events, the Jones Center also offers year-round programming for all ages with instructor-led classes, workshops, drop-in sports and activities, and more. Click here to see details.

The Jones Center offers membership plans starting at $8 a month for individuals and $20 for families. Visit thejonescenter.net /membership.