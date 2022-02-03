SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the Winter Olympics get underway in Beijing, The Jones Center is the community’s recreation destination for hands-on winter sports right here at home.

The Jones Center features a year-round indoor ice arena, a junior Olympic size lap pool and a leisure pool, a gymnasium and indoor track, a fully equipped fitness center, the state-of-the art Runway Bike Park and much more.

The ice arena is a community gathering spot where the entire family can enjoy wholesome fun. The arena hosts public ice skating, curling, and ice hockey, as well as Learn to Skate classes for all ages and skill sets, including adaptive skating, skating for ice hockey and advanced figure skating.

The ice arena hosts public ice skating Tuesday through Sunday for $5 per person plus a $2 skate rental for nonmembers. Jones Center Core members pay $5 per person, while Jones Center Ultimate members skate free. Group rates are also available. More information is available at thejonescenter.net/ice-arena.

ICE SKATING

Family Skate sessions are from 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays; 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Adult Skate (ages 18+) is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

CURLING

As mixed-doubles curling competition gets underway in Beijing, come try this popular sport played with a 42-pound curling stone and an ice-sweeping broom. The Jones Center hosts public curling from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sundays, with drop-in sessions staffed by members of the Northwest Arkansas Curling Club. Cost is $8 per person. Recommended for ages 11+. No registration is required; simply show up and curl! Visit thejonescenter.net/curling.

ICE HOCKEY

Ice hockey is offered in three formats at the regulation-sized ice arena: Pick-Up Hockey, Stick & Puck sessions, and the Adult Hockey League.

Pick-up Hockey is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Fridays for players aged 16+ with a variety of skill levels. Cost is $10 per person.

Stick & Puck sessions are from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. on Thursdays for all ages, with a focus on handling. No contact or scrimmaging is allowed. Cost is $5 per person.

The Adult Hockey League is underway for the spring season, offering competitive play in a friendly atmosphere. Follow "Jones Center Hockey" on Facebook for updates.

Full hockey gear (skates, gloves, and helmets) is required for ice hockey. For more info, visit thejonescenter.net/hockey.

BEYOND THE ICE

If ice sports aren’t your interest, The Jones Center also offers recreational activities at the gymnasium, the indoor pools and the world-class Runway Bike Park.

Drop-in volleyball from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays at the gym. Cost is $3 per person; free for Jones Center members.

Drop-in pickleball from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday through Saturday at the gym. Cost is $3 per person; free for members.

Drop-in basketball from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at the gym. Cost is $3 per person; free for members.

Swimming: The Jones Center hosts public swim sessions at the lap and leisure pools seven days a week.

Family swimming is from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Cost is $4 per person.

Lap swimming is from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 12 pm. To 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Cost is $4 per person.

Runway Bike Park: If you’re looking for free, outdoor recreation, Runway Bike Park is open from sunrise to sunset each day on The Jones Center campus, featuring the Velosolutions Pump Track – one of North America’s largest pump tracks, a bicycle skills course, and a bicycle playground. More at thejonescenter.net/bike-park.

These are just a few of the ways to enjoy fun and recreation at The Jones Center. For complete information about all activities and events — including classes in martial arts, gymnastics, swimming, ice skating, ice hockey, bike riding, and many workout/fitness classes – visit thejonescenter.net.

Before you head to the Center for an activity, please check the recreation schedule under the “Schedule & Events” tab at thejonescenter.net for periodic updates.