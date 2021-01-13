Jones Center will have free drive-thru dinner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – You can weigh in on the reimaging of a Springdale staple and get a free dinner!

The Jones Center dinner drive-thru event encourages community members to share their thoughts and ideas on the upcoming redesign of its 52-acre campus.

The first 300 people to stop by will get a free meal cooked up by Chef Judy Tatios and Brightwater faculty and students. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m January 13.

Dinner includes island chicken fried steak with coconut gravy, mashed potatoes on a fried plantain medallion, and roasted winter vegetables.

The drive-thru is in the Jones Center parking lot at the corner of Huntsville and Old Missouri.