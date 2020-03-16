Jones Center to temporarily close due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jones Center will temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Jones Center’s facilities and amenities will be closed to the public until March 30. Recreational programming, classes, and events will be suspended until March 30 as well.

Recurring fees for members will be temporarily suspended until further notice. A complete list of canceled programs and events can be found here.

The Centers for Nonprofits will continue to provide services to the community until further notice. This includes public health and safety services provided by the Benton County Health Department, American Red Cross, Community Clinic and other agencies operating at the Centers for Nonprofits in Springdale and Rogers.

Starting March 17, the Centers for Nonprofits will close sections of their properties for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Visitors will only be allowed entry through the main entrances, which will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no penalty for canceling or rescheduling an event at The Jones Center or the Centers for Nonprofits.

For more information, visit thejonescenter.net.