Jones Elementary receives large toy donation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Springdale elementary school is getting a big toy donation.

Jill Jackson with Jones Elementary said students received two truckloads of toys thanks to a donation from a local resident.

She said the man called the school and asked if he could drop off some presents he and his family had been shopping for four days to donate to the school.

“He said we wanted to bless the students here. We know its been a hard year and the families have really struggled, so we want to have the kids have a really good Christmas,” Jackson said.

She said students were thrilled to receive an early Christmas present in addition to their Christmas parties.

