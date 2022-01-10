Jones Elementary School in Springdale to temporarily switch to remote learning

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jones Elementary School will temporarily transition to alternate method of instruction, also known as remote learning, January 11 through January 14 due to a spike in staff absences caused by COVID-19-related circumstances.

According to a news release from the Springdale School District, classrooms are not able to be adequately covered due to a significant substitute shortage.

“We’re experiencing an upward trend in cases of COVID similar to that in the community.” said Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cleveland.

The school district says students are given devices that allow them to continue learning with their teachers.

The release says additional information will be released to the media by the Springdale Public Schools Communications Office and shared with families at individual schools through school administrators as it becomes available.

Information on staff and student COVID-19 cases is available on the district’s website.