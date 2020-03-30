Jonesboro businesses destroyed by tornado

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local officials said there are a number of damaged buildings and businesses.

One Jonesboro man owns an insurance agency and it was in the direct line of the tornado.

He started his company 40 years ago, and now, it’s just rubble and debris.

A car even flew on top of it from across the parking lot.

Now he is just trying to retrieve any momentos and trinkets from his clients he’s built up over four decades.

“It means a lot because it brings that person back that I had done that with and experienced things with. It means a lot to have those things. I wouldn’t have kept them in the first place,” Lomer Turny said.

He has found things like family wedding rings and pictures.