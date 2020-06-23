Jonesboro police officer, man killed in vehicle collision

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jonesboro police officer Zachary Barton died following a crash Sunday in Lawrence County, according to authorities. ( Jonesboro Police Department )

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A Jonesboro police officer and another person were killed in a head-on collision on a northeastern Arkansas highway.

Jonesboro police say in a Facebook post that patrolman Zachary Barton died in the Sunday night collision and his wife was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

An Arkansas State Police report says the 28-year-old Barton and 38-year-old Nicholas McCarroll, both of Walnut Ridge, died when the northbound vehicle driven by McCarroll crossed the center line of Highway 63 and collided head-on with the southbound vehicle driven by Barton with his wife as a passenger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers