Jonesboro police officer, man killed in vehicle collision

Jonesboro police officer Zachary Barton died following a crash Sunday in Lawrence County, according to authorities. ( Jonesboro Police Department )

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A Jonesboro police officer and another person were killed in a head-on collision on a northeastern Arkansas highway.

Jonesboro police say in a Facebook post that patrolman Zachary Barton died in the Sunday night collision and his wife was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

An Arkansas State Police report says the 28-year-old Barton and 38-year-old Nicholas McCarroll, both of Walnut Ridge, died when the northbound vehicle driven by McCarroll crossed the center line of Highway 63 and collided head-on with the southbound vehicle driven by Barton with his wife as a passenger.