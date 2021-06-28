Jordan Shreeve found not guilty in 2-year-old child’s murder

Shreeve, Jordan_1550302402677.jpg.jpg

Crawford County Detention Center booking photo, Jordan Shreeve. 2/2019.

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren man, Jordan Shreeve, accused of killing 2-year-old Olivia Soto in 2018, was found not guilty of first and second-degree murder.

KNWA/FOX24 confirmed the verdict through Shreeve’s attorney.

The jury received the case this afternoon at 3:00 p.m., and the decision came in a few hours later.

The child’s mom, Eva Millard, has a court hearing in September 2021 for felony permitting child abuse and felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Crawford County court documents. 

Currently, Millard, 28, is required to report to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for drug testing, wears an electronic monitor, and is out on bail.

