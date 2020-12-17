Jordyn Wieber named to Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

DETROIT, Mich. (KNWA/KFTA) – Second-year head gymnastics coach, Jordyn Wieber has been selected as a 2020 inductee of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Fox Sports Detroit made the announcement Wednesday, December 16.

Wieber is the first gymnast ever to be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Since arriving at Arkansas, Wieber has coached the Razorbacks to a high level of consistency.

Arkansas scored a 49.00 or higher in 14 of 16 events over the course of four home meets, nearly 90% of all events.

On the floor, the Gymbacks ranked as high as fourth in the nation and finished the season ninth in the nation.

It was against No. 13 Kentucky on Jan. 24 that Arkansas scored a 49.525 on the floor, the second-highest event total in program history.

The Razorbacks’ success on the floor helped them lock in back-to-back SEC wins against No. 20 Missouri and No. 10 Georgia mid-way through the season.

The consecutive wins marked the first time since 2017 that Arkansas won two-straight conference meets and consecutive meets against a ranked opponent.

During her first season, Wieber coached two regular-season All-Americans in Sophia Carter and Kennedy Hambrick.

Carter finished the season ranked 11th on the floor while Hambrick closed out her sophomore campaign ranked 16th in the all-around. Arkansas saw six Gymbacks wrap up the season ranked in the top 100 by Road to Nationals in at least one event, with four Hogs finishing with multiple top 100 rankings.

With Wieber’s lead, Arkansas won 27 event titles through 10 meets. Hambrick finished the season with the most individual titles among the Gymbacks, securing 11 event titles including a team-high four all-around titles.

Coach Wieber and the Gymbacks will open up the 2021 season January 8 in Baton Rouge as they take on LSU.