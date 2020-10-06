WATCH: Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden double-homicide, captured

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, Ark. — The Camden Police Department has announced that Jory Worthen, the suspect in a double homicide from 2019, has been arrested.

Worthen, who has been on the run for 16 months, was captured in Burbank, California by the U.S. Marshal Service. He was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Worthen is currently being held in the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition back to Camden, Arkansas. Once back in Arkansas, Worthen will be held at the Ouachita County Detention Center on two counts of Capital Murder.

“Somebody asked me if I have had any sleep for the last 16 months and did I get it last night, and the answer to that is no. Until he is sitting in the Camden jail, then I will get some sleep,” said Chief Woody during the press conference.

According to Chief Woody, Worthen has been living in Burbank, California for the past 5 months under the alias Ronald Kleigler. Worthen was staying alone in different motel rooms during that time.

The investigation into the case is still on going and we will continue to follow this story as more information is made available.

