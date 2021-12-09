Josh Duggar trial raises awareness of child abuse

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The Josh Duggar trial has brought awareness to victims of child abuse.

Users on Reddit started a campaign to raise money for a local organization dedicated to helping young victims, the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. Users said they wanted to raise more awareness of the issue and support places that help victims.

One of those donators is Jason Washington. He has been watching the Duggar trial from Kansas City and wanted to do something to help other victims.

“I think it feels cathartic for a lot of people who were victims of abuse because they never got their day in court,” Washington said.

A similar center, NWA Children’s Shelter, provides an emergency home to children of abuse and neglect. Kate Lunsford, community engagement director, said child abuse is more prevalent than people might realize.

“Washington and Benton County are two of the highest counties in the state with the number of reported child abuse cases,” Lunsford said.

She said NWA Children’s Shelter helps kids who have suffered from many different types of abuse and neglect. The center provides housing, schooling, and counseling for the children. Lunsford said anybody can help spot the signs of abuse and neglect.

“If there’s a child that you know, well, that you spend a lot of time with and you happen to notice that they’re quieter than usual, seem withdrawn, if you notice any kind of bruising any kind of behavior that seems odd, and you suspect child abuse anyone can call the child abuse hotline and report a claim,” Lunsford said.

If you’re concerned about a child’s well-being you can call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-482-5964.