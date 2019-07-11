Journalist Ernie Dumas speaks at Pryor Center

A veteran journalist and political observer spoke about his career at the Pryor Center in Fayetteville.

As a part of the center’s lecture series, Ernie Dumas revealed untold stories tonight as he discussed his memoir “The Education of Ernie Dumas: Chronicles of the Arkansas Political Mind.”

Dumas has written about politics for more than 60 years for the El Dorado Daily News, The Evening Times and the Arkansas Gazette.

He has also been an author and collaborator on several books.

“The whole thing is told from my perspective because I just happen to be the only person in Arkansas who was unlucky or lucky enough to be around for 40 years during pretty much the same thing writing about the subject of Arkansas politics.”

Dumas continues to write for several state and national outlets, including the Arkansas Times.

Former U.S. Senator David Pryor was also in the audience to hear him speak.