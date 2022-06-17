FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 16, Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville consolidated two lawsuits by plaintiffs alleging that they were given ivermectin without their consent while in the Washington County Jail.

The request to combine the cases was made in a court filing submitted by plaintiff Thomas Fitch. The request noted that both claims arose “out of similar issues of fact, separated only by the date of the alleged violation.”

The court agreed and granted the request in an order signed by Brooks. In the other case, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed a federal lawsuit against the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC), Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County, and Dr. Robert Karas.

The lawsuit charges the defendants for administering Ivermectin to incarcerated individuals without prior informed consent as to the nature, contents, or potential side effects of the drug, according to a press release from the ACLU. Plaintiffs in the case include Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, and Dayman Blackburn who allege they were deceived over a period of days and possibly weeks, regarding an unknown dose of Ivermectin.

According to the lawsuit, the four detainees suffered side effects from ivermectin including vision loss, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.