FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas judge is deliberating over a lawsuit against Washington County saying it violated the Freedom of Information Act.

Washington County Justice of the Peace Beth Coger is bringing this lawsuit forward.

The lawsuit is over a subcommittee meeting of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee that happened on February 7 of this year.

The meetings happened over Zoom during the pandemic, but just a few minutes before the February 7 pretrial services subcommittee meeting, criminal justice coordinator Drew Smith found out that Zoom webinars would no longer be supported and people wouldn’t be able to tune in.

She emailed Coger and a few others from the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition to notify them of the issue.

They replied asking her to postpone the meeting, but the meeting went on without finding a solution to allow them to attend and the meeting wasn’t recorded either.

Coger is claiming this is a violation of Arkansas’ FOIA law.

The county argued in court that even though it may not have been the best decision to hold the meeting without the public present and may have violated Arkansas’ open meeting laws, it is not a violation of FOIA because the CJCC is not made up of governing body members.

The judge did not make a ruling in this case on Tuesday. It could be early August before a decision is made.