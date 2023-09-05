WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man accused of recruiting minors to a local gang has been denied a lower bond.

Rogelio Angel Ramirez, 28, was arrested and pleaded not guilty to soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise, which is a Class C felony.

During a status hearing on Tuesday, a judge denied a motion from the defense to lower Ramirez’s bond, keeping it at $100,000.

Ramirez is still being held at the Washington County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024.

An affidavit says that Ramirez is known to either be the leader of or hold a leadership position within Savage Locos, a street gang.

Detectives identified at least 10 juveniles Ramirez had been recruiting from multiple schools across Northwest Arkansas.