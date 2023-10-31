BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Rogers police officer arrested in connection to the death of three dogs has been denied a plea deal and will appear for trial next year.

Jerri Michelle Beyard, 41, was arrested on May 19, 2022, and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

A criminal information sheet filed in court claims that between September 2021 and May 2022, Beyard knowingly tortured three dogs when she abandoned them in a house and did not give them any food or water until the dogs eventually died.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Sexton confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that a Benton County judge did not accept a plea agreement in the case on Oct. 30.

Beyard was supposed to go to trial on Oct. 31. A new trial date has been set on March 5, 2024.

Click here to read the full story on Beyard’s arrest.