FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, and for future Black lawyers it means hope.

Shayla Dawson is a second year law student and President of the Black Law Students Association at the University of Arkansas School of Law. She said she sees herself in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I felt inspired to no longer limit myself and what I can believe in my profession and I think there are many Black women who are going through the same thing right now,” Dawson said.

Dawson is interested in pursing judicial law like Judge Jackson.

I really can see myself in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and that means the world to me. Shayla Dawson, law student

Policy Director at the Arkansas Public Policy Panel Kymara Seals said having a court that reflects the entirety of the United States is critical.

“Representation matters, and it’s very important on the highest court to have a variety of justices that have the experience, the background to represent voices of all Americans,” Seals said.

Seals said Judge Jackson’s experience as a public defender will also be key to have on the court.

“She brings a very unique qualification to the court that is not currently represented,” Seals said.

Dawson said seeing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination could lead to more Black women pursing the legal field.

“That’s going to increase our desire, our demand so to speak for us to step until those roles as well and I think that overtime we will see a rise of young Black women or more representation in the law field,” Dawson said.