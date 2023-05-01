WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County judge orders assets be frozen for deceased pathologist Amy Joiner, who was murdered in April. Her husband, Marcus Joiner, 40, is accused of her murder.

Lonnie Phelps, the administrator of Amy’s estate, filed a petition to the Washington County court April 28 asking that assets be frozen and that Marcus be denied access to them.

The petition was approved by Judge William Martin in a filing later that day.

The filing says that any and all bank accounts associated with Amy Joiner, individual or joint, be frozen, as well as retirement and investment accounts.

Additionally, the petition froze funds from life insurance policies and required that no property owned by Amy Joiner be sold or leased.

Marcus is accused of killing Amy at their home at 1611 E Thornhill Drive in April. He was arrested and charged with capital murder, and his arraignment is set for May 22.