Judge orders release of more documents in Huntsville School District hazing incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fourth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Doug Martin released an opinion letter on Monday regarding the handling of sexual abuse allegations within a junior high basketball team from the Huntsville School District.

Madison County Record reporter Shannon Hahn is suing the district, alleging they violated the Freedom of Information Act.

At a School Board meeting on May 19, the Board asked Hahn to leave before they convened and discussed the incident.

Judge Martin ruled in favor of the district, saying the meeting was allowed to be held in private.

The judge also ruled on another motion, this time in favor of the plaintiff, that all documents in the case be released for review.

The letter reads that a text message regarding the incident was withheld under the Arkansas Child Maltreatment Act.

Judge Martin ruled the text was not protected under ACMA and granted all documents to be released.

The judge said he will review these documents in private to determine if more need to be released.