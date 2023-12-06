PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The judge presiding over the case against Dr. Brian Hyatt has recused herself.

A member of Judge Karen Whatley’s office says she recused herself because she had a lot of contact with Hyatt when she was the director of the Arkansas State Medical Board.

She served in that role from 2016-18, but left just months before Hyatt was appointed to the medical board.

Hyatt has a plea and arraignment hearing on January 9. He’s facing two counts of Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office reviewed claims from four months in 2022. Investigators say Hyatt made more than $300,000 in fraudulent Medicaid claims in those four months.

Hyatt is also facing at least 49 separate lawsuits from several of his former patients who claim they were falsely imprisoned and billed for care they didn’t receive. Security camera footage showed Hyatt often walking right past patient rooms, but marking down that he performed a detailed medical examination.