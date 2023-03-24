BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Judge Brad Karren in the Benton County circuit court ruled that a former child center employee convicted of raping a minor resident during a one-on-one outing will not receive a new trial.

Hunter De La Garza, 24, was found unanimously guilty on January 20 after a jury trial. On February 23, his attorney filed a motion seeking a new trial pursuant to Arkansas rules of criminal procedure.

Attorney Ben Catterlin wrote that the testimony of a witness introduced by the prosecution was “improper and reversible,” and he noted that the defense objected to it at the time. He addressed the witness’s expected testimony and said that an incident she referenced and the crime De La Garza was accused of had no common denominator to tie him to “proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity or absence of mistake or accident.”

It went on to address statements the prosecution made about the defendant’s attorney, saying that it made “several attacks” against him during its closing, using a reference to his physical stature as a “purely derogatory attack” to “inflame the jury about the cross-examination of the victim.”

The prosecution filed a response to that motion on March 22 in which it addressed points that the defense raised and asked the court to deny the request for a new trial.

Judge Karren began the March 24 hearing shortly after 9 a.m. and Catterlin went through his motion for a new trial, addressing several of the points he made in further detail. Prosecuting attorney Joshua Robinson responded by also reiterating arguments he made in the prosecution’s response filing.

Just after 10 a.m., Catterlin briefly followed up on a few points before Judge Karren called a recess to consider the arguments.

The hearing resumed at 10:46 a.m. and Karren proceeded to analyze each of the eight points raised by the defense in its motion, including citing relevant rulings in other cases. He ultimately found that none of those points of issue were grounds for a new trial, and he denied De La Garza’s request.

The defense told Judge Karren that it intends to appeal within 30 days.

This story will be updated.