FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge has ruled that Fort Smith is not required to fly the Confederate flag as a reminder of its history.

Sebastian County Judge Gunner Delay handed down the ruling in Sebastian County on September 28, saying the city of Fort Smith is allowed to take down its seven “Flags over Fort Smith” display at Riverfront Park.

The city plans to replace the display with the six flags of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and a U.S. flag.

“To attract more people, more companies, new military projects, I think we need to show that the true side of Fort Smith is a warm, welcoming, kind city that it is. And it is to everyone,” said Fort Smith City Administrator Carl E. Geffken.

The Arkansas Historical Commission says the city of Fort Smith isn’t allowed to dispose of any historical displays, so the seven flags over Fort Smith, including the Confederate flag, will be kept in storage.