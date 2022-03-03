LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The Lonoke County circuit judge overseeing the trial of a Lonoke County deputy accused of manslaughter issued an order sealing the entire case less than two weeks before it is set to begin.

A court clerk confirmed Thursday that Circuit Court Judge Barbara Elmore sealed the file the day before. The clerk said she did not know why the case had been sealed.

Former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Davis is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Brittain was shot and killed during a traffic stop on June 23, 2021, just off of Highway 89 in the parking lot of an auto body shop. The former deputy told state investigators that Brittain got out of his truck and then “got something out of the back” before approaching the deputy. That was when Davis said he shot Brittain.

Earlier court records, which were available on the state’s online court filing system CourtConnect, have been removed from public view.

Davis was fired shortly after the shooting for not having his body camera activated at the time he fired his weapon, according to Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley.

Brittain’s death sparked protests for weeks following the shooting.

The case docket, which is no longer available for the public, shows the defense requested the jury be anonymous. It’s unclear what Elmore decided in regard to that request.

John Tull, an attorney who works with the Arkansas Press Association, said he understands the importance of a fair trial.

“I’m not in the situation of the court,” he said. “I am observant of the concerns citizens have to make sure the justice system is operating properly.”

Tull, who has practiced law in Arkansas for four decades, said that public awareness and scrutiny of this case is high.

“In a situation so many people have paid attention to and such a tragic circumstance, people are aware of what’s going on,” he said. “They want to ensure themselves the justice system is operating properly.”

Davis is scheduled to stand trial on March 15. The location of the trial was moved to the Cabot Readiness Center. Calls related to Elmore’s decision were transferred to County Attorney Allen Dodson. KARK 4 News is waiting on a call back.

KARK 4 News also reached out to Special Prosecutor Jeff Phillips for comment but has not heard back. Phillips has not traditionally spoken publicly about the case besides originally announcing the charges against Davis.

Davis’ attorney Robert Newcomb said that while there is not a formal gag order, he does not want to comment.

“Keeping in spirit of the judge’s order, I will not publicly comment about the case being sealed or the content of the file,” Newcomb said.