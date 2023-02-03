FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins is working to bring a mobile 9/11 exhibit to the county.

Judge Deakins is working with Washington County’s veteran service director to host the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit, an 83-foot tractor-trailer that transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit to educate people about September 11, 2001.

“I think our first responder community and our veterans work so well together,” Deakins said. “I mean, those transcend barriers, or boundaries if you will, so I think bringing that community together, and then letting the public experience a little bit of that first hand will show them we can work together as the public.”

The goal is to raise $25,000 in donations to cover the cost of hosting the exhibit at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in May. If the goal is reached, it would be the exhibit’s first visit to Arkansas.