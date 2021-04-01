Judy Hobson selected as NWA Remarkable Women 2021 Winner

Judy Hobson is an educator who's helping break down language barriers for thousands of students

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of a nationwide initiative by our parent company, Nexstar Media, KNWA/FOX24 is recognizing the women who help make our local communities remarkable.

After narrowing the field down to four deserving candidates, Judy Hobson of Springdale was named the local winner of the Remarkable Women program for 2021 on Thursday.

Hobson, who for more than a decade helped create an English as a Second Language (ESL) program at Springdale Public Schools, was presented with a prize pack and a $1,000 check to go towards her charity of choice.

Hobson said she chose the Springdale Foundation Fund, which awards scholarships to graduating seniors in Springdale. She said she wants the money to a graduating Marshallese senior who’s planning to go to college, hopefully in the field of education.

Our national Remarkable Women special is on Sunday, April 11 at 11 a.m. on KNWA.

Be sure to tune in to see if Judy is selected as the national contest winner.