FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new exhibit showcasing a beloved genre of music is now open at the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square.

The Juke Joint project is being used to amplify the voices of African American musicians of all generations.

Orson Weems is the executive director of the music education initiative, which brought the exhibit to Fayetteville.

The goal is to highlight delta blues, gospel, soul and jazz music. “This is happening in the community because people hear the blues, know the blues, but some folks say ‘what is it?'” Weems said. “Younger folks want to see it. So, we want to bring in the folks who can talk about it.”

Weems says they’ll be bringing in live musicians, speakers, films, and lectures. The exhibit will be on display at the Pryor Center through June 30.