July 4 fireworks events happening around the area

Here are some events happening around the area to celebrate the 4th of July in Arkansas.

You can check out city ordinances regarding fireworks in this article.

EUREKA SPRINGS – The Farm Campground in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the contactless event will offer concertgoers a chance to see three live bands perform each night on Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th, 2020. Both nights will also feature a fireworks display.

FARMINGTON – City of Farmington fireworks display will be July 4th at dark. They will shoot the fireworks off at Rheas Mill Rd. near Randall Lynch Middle School. Social distancing needs to be observed. There will be no parking allowed on the cemetery property or the School Administration lot.

ROGERS – The fifth annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will be a socially distant celebration visible from parking lots surrounding the Walmart AMP including the Pinnacle Mall parking lot on the east side of I-49. Fireworks will be launched from the parking lot adjacent to Hunt Tower in Rogers starting at 9:30 p.m., and the show will last about 25 minutes. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, patrons are urged to stay in their cars. Tune in to Kix 104 for a patriotic-themed playlist to accompany the fireworks show.

VAN BUREN – The city of Van Buren is hosting its celebration at the Field of Dreams on July 4. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. No food vending will be available. Masks are required when six foot social distancing is not possible.