July 4 events happening in NWA and River Valley

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Fourth of July events are beginning to be scheduled throughout the area.

Check this list often for the latest events in your area.

BELLA VISTA

The city of Bella Vista will hold its annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 3 at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

BENTONVILLE

Bentonville Parks and Recreation invites the community to attend An Evening at Orchards Park-Bentonville’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. The event is free to the public. Parking will be located throughout Memorial Park. Food trucks open at 7 p.m., with the fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

FARMINGTON

The city of Farmington will host a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, beginning at dark and will be visible from Randall G Lynch Middle School.

ROGERS

The July 4 Fireworks Spectacular will feature a concert by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas and conclude with a fireworks display, on Sunday, July 4 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and concludes with the fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

SPRINGDALE

4th at the Field presented by The Walmart Museum will return this summer to Arvest Ballpark, home of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

An exhibition game between two teams from the M.I.N.K. Collegiate Baseball League, the Joplin (MO) Outlaws and the Nevada (MO) Griffons, begins at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin shortly after the game. For tickets to the event and other Naturals games, click here.