July 4 fireworks ordinances around Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — July 4 is around the corner and COVID-19 may put a crimp for firework plans, but it’s no excuse to not have a safe holiday. Here’s a list of rules in Arkansas if you’re considering launching fireworks.

BELLA VISTA: July 3 through the 5th from 6 p.m. to midnight. No bottle rockets or similar devices may be used.

BENTONVILLE: Fireworks (except for bottle rockets, sky-rockets, and any fireworks on a stick) may be discharged on private property from July 3rd and the 4th between the hours of 12 p.m. and 12 a.m. If a person is present under the age of 16, an adult (21 years or older) must be present and supervise the discharge of all fireworks. Fireworks may be set off all year in unincorporated Benton County.

BERRYVILLE: No fireworks discharge is allowed in the city limits. Only city-sponsored events are allowed.

EUREKA SPRINGS: No fireworks discharge is allowed in the city limits. Only city-sponsored events are allowed.

FAYETTEVILLE: Legal consumer fireworks may be discharged on private property, with owner consent, between 10 a to 10 p on July 1, 2, 3, and from 10 a. m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. If a person is present under the age of 16, an adult (21 years or older) must be present and supervise the discharge of all fireworks. No skyrockets or aerial fireworks attached to a stick may be discharged.

FORT SMITH: No fireworks allowed.

HARRISON: Fireworks are only legal in the city limits from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. It’s unlawful to launch fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, nursing home or public school while the facility is occupied.

ROGERS: July 2 through the 4th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. No bottle rockets or similar devices may be used.

SPRINGDALE: July 1 through the 4th from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. No bottle rockets or similar devices may be used.

TONTITOWN: Fireworks are allowed in the city from June 20 to July 10, providing a Red Flag burn ban is not in place. Fireworks may be launched on July 4 up until midnight.

VAN BUREN: No fireworks allowed.

