July 4 risk of COVID-19 exposure 5x greater than Memorial Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You have five-times the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for the Fourth of July than you did for Memorial Day according to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

Large parties over Memorial Day weekend caused a lot of concern about the spread of COVID-19.

But Smith says you need to be even more cautious for the Fourth of July because the state now has five-times as many active cases as it did on Memorial Day.

“You’re five times more likely to be in contact with someone who is an active case so things you might’ve gotten away with over Memorial Day weekend are going to be riskier this weekend,” he said.

He said that makes it even more important to follow social distancing guidelines.