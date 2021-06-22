July 4 travel expected to increase compared to 2020; Orlando top travel destination

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — This year, many Americans will travel for Independence Day getaways! Nearly 50 million Americans will drive the nation’s roadways or hop on a flight from July 1-5, according to AAA data.

“Travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels,” according to AAA. “In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.”

In 2020, total travel was 32.2 million, per AAA.

There will be an increase in all modes of travel, road trips will dominate this summer, even with the highest gas prices in seven years. About 43.6 will drive to their vacation destinations, 3.5 million people are planning to fly, and another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by bus and train — and also the return of cruising.

*AAA did not issue an Independence Day holiday travel forecast in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, actual travel volumes were recorded after the holiday for comparison purposes this year.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”

TOP 10 TRAVEL DESTINATIONS 2021, BASES ON AAA TRAVEL ADVANCE AIR/TOUR BOOKING JULY 1-5.