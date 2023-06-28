NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Those firework stands are set up! You might be wondering where you can find a firework show near you. We got you covered.

Below you can find the latest firework shows in the region:

Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Firework Shows 2023

July 1

CITYLOCATIONTIME
Beaver Lake22nd Annual Fireworks (Boat Only)8:30 p.m.
SpringdaleSpringdale Nazarene First5 p.m.
Prairie GroveField South of Prairie Grove High SchoolAt dark

July 2

CITYLOCATIONTIME
RogersGospel Light Baptist Church, 1001 Price Lane7 p.m.
HighfillFirst Baptist Church Highfill7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Garfield11636 Dogwood St, Garfield, AR 72732Starts at 4:30 p.m.

July 3

CITYLOCATIONTIME
RogersPinnacle Hills Cross Church5 p.m. – 10 p.m
Fayetteville Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club8:45 p.m.
Bella VistaThe park below Dam at Loch Lomond on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista5:30 p.m.
West Fork Carter Park6 p.m.

July 4

CITYLOCATIONTIME
RogersWalmart AMP7 p.m. – 11 p.m
Fayetteville Fayetteville Country Club9:15 p.m.
BentonvilleOrchards Park7 p.m.
CentertonFirst Baptist Church Centerton7 p.m.
Siloam SpringsRodeo Grounds
Springdale4th at the Field at Arvest Ballpark7:05 p.m.
GentryGentry City Parknoon – 10 p.m.
FarmingtonRandall G Lynch Middle School in FarmingtonStarts at dusk