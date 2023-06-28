NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Those firework stands are set up! You might be wondering where you can find a firework show near you. We got you covered.
Below you can find the latest firework shows in the region:
Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Firework Shows 2023
July 1
|CITY
|LOCATION
|TIME
|Beaver Lake
|22nd Annual Fireworks (Boat Only)
|8:30 p.m.
|Springdale
|Springdale Nazarene First
|5 p.m.
|Prairie Grove
|Field South of Prairie Grove High School
|At dark
July 2
|CITY
|LOCATION
|TIME
|Rogers
|Gospel Light Baptist Church, 1001 Price Lane
|7 p.m.
|Highfill
|First Baptist Church Highfill
|7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|Garfield
|11636 Dogwood St, Garfield, AR 72732
|Starts at 4:30 p.m.
July 3
|CITY
|LOCATION
|TIME
|Rogers
|Pinnacle Hills Cross Church
|5 p.m. – 10 p.m
|Fayetteville
|Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club
|8:45 p.m.
|Bella Vista
|The park below Dam at Loch Lomond on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista
|5:30 p.m.
|West Fork
|Carter Park
|6 p.m.
July 4
|CITY
|LOCATION
|TIME
|Rogers
|Walmart AMP
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m
|Fayetteville
|Fayetteville Country Club
|9:15 p.m.
|Bentonville
|Orchards Park
|7 p.m.
|Centerton
|First Baptist Church Centerton
|7 p.m.
|Siloam Springs
|Rodeo Grounds
|Springdale
|4th at the Field at Arvest Ballpark
|7:05 p.m.
|Gentry
|Gentry City Park
|noon – 10 p.m.
|Farmington
|Randall G Lynch Middle School in Farmington
|Starts at dusk