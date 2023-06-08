BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas announced June 15 as the deadline for their Fall 2023 applications.

The program aims at helping single parents in Northwest Arkansas create futures for their families by providing financial assistance, supportive services for those pursuing post-secondary education, and living in Benton, Washington, Carroll, and Madison counties.

For those interested in applying for the scholarship, visit the SPSFNWA website to complete the application.