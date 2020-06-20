June 19 to be honored as Juneteenth Independence Day

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — June 19th will now be honored as “Juneteenth Independence Day.”

The Senate passed a resolution for the designation.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman supports the resolution.

“Juneteenth is a milestone in our nation’s history that brings us together to reflect on the struggles of the past and the challenges that remain in pursuit of equality,” he said. “This day symbolizes hope, reminds us of the progress we’ve made, and represents opportunities we have to make a brighter future for all Americans.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers