June 19 to be honored as Juneteenth Independence Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — June 19th will now be honored as “Juneteenth Independence Day.”
The Senate passed a resolution for the designation.
Arkansas Senator John Boozman supports the resolution.
“Juneteenth is a milestone in our nation’s history that brings us together to reflect on the struggles of the past and the challenges that remain in pursuit of equality,” he said. “This day symbolizes hope, reminds us of the progress we’ve made, and represents opportunities we have to make a brighter future for all Americans.”