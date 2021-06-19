Juneteenth vaccination clinics

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansans celebrate Juneteenth all across Northwest Arkansas and River Valley. To get in on the Juneteenth spirit, the University of Arkansas prepared a week filled with pop-up giveaways, keynote speakers, concerts, and even vaccination clinics.

Throughout this pandemic, minority communities have been tough to reach in terms of distributing vaccines. This is one reason why organizers felt it was essential to partner with the Arkansas Department of Health to make the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available at the pop-up event.

There we met up with one local who seized the opportunity. She says being able to take her mask off played into the decision.

“It’s something you have to remember every single day, oh I forgot my mask, got to get my mask,” said vaccine recipient Aiyanna Campbell. “I want to be able to do more stuff, and since they’re going to require that to take off the mask, I want to be safer.”