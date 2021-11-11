Junior high students honor veterans with drive-thru parade

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at Central Junior High School in Springdale organized a drive-thru parade November 11 for local veterans.

Students held up handmade signs and waved American flags as veterans drove by to receive their recognition.

“A lot of people did sacrifice and gave their lives,” said Adjunct Instructor Gary Barrow. “I wish some of those people could be here, they’d be really proud of the students.”

“I think that it’s really great and amazing because all these people basically benefited us in ways that we can’t even process or explain,” said Mckayla Teahan, a student at the school.

In addition to making posters, students were encouraged to wear red, white and blue to school today.

