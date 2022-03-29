BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 29, a Benton County Circuit Court jury awarded a Rogers family $266,026 after granting the plaintiff a verdict of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In 2019, the McNeil family children found their puppy hanging dead from a deer stand on the property behind their home after multiple disputes with Melissa Kopaska and Britt Houser, neighbors that shared their driveway.

According to a press release from Betsy Finocchi, an attorney for the McNeil family, “Kopaska and Houser admitted to reporting the McNeils to the police over 60 times in three years, making hanging gestures to the McNeil children after the dog was killed, yelling and cursing at the McNeil family on an almost daily basis, damaging their property and even shooting Dave McNeil, Paula’s husband, with a pellet gun.”

The defendants denied killing the dog, but admitted that a noose was hanging in their garage on display toward the McNeil home.

Paula McNeil filed a petition in judge John Scott’s court on June 6, 2019. Because of COVID-related delays, the trial did not begin until this year. The jury delivered a unanimous verdict on March 29 and awarded McNeil both compensatory and punitive damages from each defendant, with the total exceeding $266,000.

The plaintiff’s attorney called the ruling “especially notable” because a plaintiff’s verdict in this kind of case is rare, as are punitive damages.

“I’m just glad that the 12 jurors in Benton County were able to see the truth and send a message to the residents of Benton County that you cannot treat your neighbors like this and kill an innocent animal without being punished,” Paula McNeil told KNWA. “And the amount of punitive damages that were awarded was the big message that was sent.”