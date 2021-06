CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial of Jordan Shreeve is underway.

Shreeve is accused of killing his fiancee’s two-year-old child.

The jury heard opening statements from both sides and a number of witnesses also took the stand Wednesday.

That includes the 911 dispatcher who took the call, the first officer at the scene and the Crawford County coroner.

Shreeve was arrested in 2019 and is charged with first-degree murder.