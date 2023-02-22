BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On the second day of sentencing deliberations, a Benton County jury has imposed a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole on Mauricio Torres for abusing and murdering his son.

The jurors deliberated for about an hour on day two before unanimously arriving at the decision. The same jury convicted Torres of battery in the first degree and capital murder last week for killing his six-year-old son Isaiah during a family camping trip in 2015.

Torres had already been convicted twice for the abuse and killing of his son. The first was overturned on a sentencing technicality, and the second was declared a mistrial when Torres’ stepson jumped out of the witness stand and attempted to attack him during sentencing.

This jury deliberated for approximately four hours before finding him guilty of capital murder for a third time on February 16. Witnesses for both sides testified during a February 17 sentencing hearing, including some of Torres’ now-adult children speaking about physical, sexual, and psychological abuse he inflicted upon them as minors.

The jury was released from the courtroom just before 11 a.m. on February 21 to decide if Torres will receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole but had not agreed on a sentence by shortly after 4:30 p.m. and were released for the day.

The court announced that the jury had reached a verdict shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They returned to the courtroom at 9:37 a.m. and Judge Brad Karren read the sentencing form aloud.

Torres was also fined $15,000 but the judge suspended that because of concerns about his ability to pay it. Torres also must register as a sex offender and may not contact his adult children and stepchildren.